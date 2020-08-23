Yesterday's wildfires being held today in Kamloops region

Photo: Eric Thompson FILE PHOTO

A pair of new fires in the Kamloops area are being held after being spotted and actioned yesterday.

The Fox Farm Fire along the Coquihalla remains classified as "being held" today, according to fire information officer Kyla Fraser. The fire broke out yesterday in a very visible section along the highway south of Merritt.

"We have 14 firefighters working on that one today," she says. "We did have a helicopter yesterday, but I don’t think they’ll be back today."

The fire grew to 2 hectares yesterday – it's still measured to be the same size today and isn't expected to grow. The B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) was assisting Merritt fire crews on the blaze, which is believed to be human caused.

Today, it's a smouldering ground fire which has moved away from the highway.

"People might see a bit of visible smoke, but not to the extent they did yesterday," Fraser says.

Northwest of Kamloops, in the Hat Creek Ranch area, a structure fire yesterday led to BCWS crews being called. The fire broke out in a barn and there were concerns it would spread to the surrounding grasslands, but firefighters were able to keep it contained.

Fraser says a patrol will survey the site today to make sure all hot spots are out. The same goes for other fires that have broken out the past week or two, as patrols are returning to check on the different spots.

"We don’t want to call them out and then have smoke coming up later because there was heat underground that wasn’t addressed," Fraser says.

One other fire has appeared in the last 24 hours in the region, near Pinaus Lake. Fraser says the spot-sized fire (0.01 hectares or smaller) is in an area with no structures. An initial attack crew is headed to the site now.