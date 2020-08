The province announced new financial penalties for party organizers and unruly patrons yesterday.

The B.C. government will fine large party organizers up to $2,000 and party goers can get $200 tickets.

Disorderly restaurant patrons who are not following social distancing protocols will also receive $200 tickets.

Castanet took it to the streets to find out how British Columbians are feeling about these new fines.