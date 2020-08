Photo: Rubina Gill

A brush fire has broken out at the side of the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt.

The fire was first reported to Castanet shortly before 1 p.m. BC Wildfire Service did not immediately have any information on the fire, but said they would investigate.

Witnesses estimate the fire is about five kilometres south of Merritt.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.