Kamloops Fire Centre is reporting 3 new small fires near the city

Photo: BCWS

The Kamloops Fire Centre says crews are on three new fires that emerged this morning. All fires are smouldering ground fires, only displaying smoke with no open flames, fire information officer, Kyla Fraser tells Castanet.

The Highway 1/West of Juniper Beach Park fire is classified as a smouldering ground fire, only displaying smoke with no open flames. There is one crew of three firefighters en route to the site. This is the newest fire reported and there are no more details at this time.

This morning a second fire emerged, just west of Niskonlith Lake. Fraser says this is a smouldering ground fire, only displaying smoke with no open flames. It is 30-by-30 metres and no structures are nearby or threatened at this time. One crew of three firefighters are on site.

Much earlier in the morning crews responded to a smouldering ground fire in Chase Creek Falls east of Sorrento. Fraser says two small spots emerged, both smouldering ground fires, only displaying smoke with no open flames. Three firefighters and one officer are on site. This fire is suspected to be human caused. No structures are threatened.