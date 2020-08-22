The Warner Rentals Field gets much needed turf replacement

Photo: Amandalina Letterio New turf, who dis?

The Warner Rentals Field at Hillside Stadium is looking better than ever now that its turf replacement is complete. It is the latest of many upgrades at the stadium, including a new scoreboard and updated sound system and lighting in 2019.

The final phase of the revamp will be track replacement, which was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently scheduled for 2021.



“Hillside Stadium is a premier recreation venue for locals and visitors of all levels—from casual walkers to Olympic hopefuls and everything in between,” Sean Smith, the City’s Business Operations and Events Supervisor says in a press release. “These updates keep the facility at the top of its game so our athletes can do the same.”

Photo: Amandalina Letterio Fresh turf at Hillside Stadium

The updated Warner Rentals Field has the same paint technology as the NFL, CFL, and other professional leagues. It is permanently lined for soccer and Canadian football only, which creates a less crowded playing field. Temporary lines can be added for high school football, lacrosse, and rugby.



Unless it is booked for a special event, the stadium is open 5:30 a.m.–10:00 p.m. daily and is free for the public to use. To inquire about facility and event bookings, click here.