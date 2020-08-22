161843
Kamloops  

The Warner Rentals Field gets much needed turf replacement

Hillside Stadium upgraded

- | Story: 308651

The Warner Rentals Field at Hillside Stadium is looking better than ever now that its turf replacement is complete. It is the latest of many upgrades at the stadium, including a new scoreboard and updated sound system and lighting in 2019.

The final phase of the revamp will be track replacement, which was deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently scheduled for 2021. 

“Hillside Stadium is a premier recreation venue for locals and visitors of all levels—from casual walkers to Olympic hopefuls and everything in between,” Sean Smith, the City’s Business Operations and Events Supervisor says in a press release. “These updates keep the facility at the top of its game so our athletes can do the same.”

The updated Warner Rentals Field has the same paint technology as the NFL, CFL, and other professional leagues. It is permanently lined for soccer and Canadian football only, which creates a less crowded playing field. Temporary lines can be added for high school football, lacrosse, and rugby.

Unless it is booked for a special event, the stadium is open 5:30 a.m.–10:00 p.m. daily and is free for the public to use. To inquire about facility and event bookings, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


158310
Real Estate
3732055
492 Sugars Avenue
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$634,900
more details
158432




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Brave
Brave Kamloops SPCA >


154284


Britney Spears conservatorship officially extended

Showbiz
Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended until at least February, 2021. The pop star's attorney fought to remove...
Toddler drinks water off of glass table
Must Watch
Kids are so weird.
Bulldog comes running to watch her favorite commercial
Must Watch
Its been over 3 years since Khaleesi first saw Budweiser’s...
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Weekend awesome randomness. Happy Saturday!
Weekend Dose (2)
Daily Dose




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158462
161715