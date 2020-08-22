159194
Kamloops  

Chase RCMP deal with naked man, abandoned motorcycle in woods

Naked man found in woods

A man was taken to Royal Inland Hospital last week following what appeared to be a mental health crisis.

On Aug. 14 at 8:24 p.m., Chase Mounties were notified of a suspicious person on Scotch Creek Forest Service Road near the six-kilometre marker. The complainant reported seeing a naked male standing near the road with his hands up in the air, according to a news release.

The complainant did not stop or attempt to communicate with the male. RCMP conducted patrols of the area but were unable to locate the male in the dark.

Police were called back to the same spot the following morning. They found a pile of clothing, including keys and a wallet, on the ground, and about two kilometres further, an abandoned Harley motorcycle with the keys in the ignition. 

Police spotted the male, still naked, down a steep embankment, about one kilometre away.

"He would either not or could not explain his behaviour to police," writes Sgt. Barry Kennedy in the release. 

The man was transported to RIH, where he was admitted for treatment. 

The motorcycle, meanwhile, was towed to a local tow yard for safe keeping.

