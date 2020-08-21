161795
Kamloops  

Seymour Arm man arrested for uttering threats, mischief

21 long guns seized

Story: 308601

A man from Seymour Arm has a court date this fall after allegedly uttering threats and ramming his truck into another truck.

The incident happened on Aug. 11 around 5:48 p.m. A complainant reported that his neighbour showed up at his door and started screaming at him and his wife because their dogs were off leash on the beach, according to a news release.

"Apparently, the neighbour's wife had felt threatened by the dogs two days earlier. During this incident, the neighbour threatened to shoot the dogs, threatened to kill the complainants and threatened to burn down their cabin," writes Sgt. Barry Kennedy in the release.

"After he was leaving, he purposely rammed their truck with his truck, causing substantial front-end damage to the complainant's truck," he adds.

Chase Mounties arrested the man, who was later released with a court date.

For public safety reasons, RCMP seized 21 long guns from the home of the accused.

