Police looking for missing man known to frequent parts of Kamloops

Photo: Kamloops RCMP
Police in Kamloops need the public's help in locating a missing 38-year-old man.
Michael Brunn was last seen on July 30.
In a news release, RCMP say he's known to frequent the North Shore and Sahali areas of Kamloops, and may be staying with friends and avoiding police.
Brunn is described as:
- 6'2'' tall
- 205 pounds
- Brown hair (last known to be shaved)
- Brown eyes
He was last seen wearing dark pants and a bright blue shirt.
Mounties say Brunn may be associated with a 2006 Acura TL, with BC licence plate JE705S.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.
Photo: Contributed
A stock photo of the vehicle, not the actual one