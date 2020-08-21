161843
Kamloops  

Police looking for missing man known to frequent parts of Kamloops

Have you seen this man?

Police in Kamloops need the public's help in locating a missing 38-year-old man.

Michael Brunn was last seen on July 30.

In a news release, RCMP say he's known to frequent the North Shore and Sahali areas of Kamloops, and may be staying with friends and avoiding police.

Brunn is described as:

  • 6'2'' tall
  • 205 pounds
  • Brown hair (last known to be shaved)
  • Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing dark pants and a bright blue shirt.

Mounties say Brunn may be associated with a 2006 Acura TL, with BC licence plate JE705S.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

