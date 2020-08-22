159194
161264
Kamloops  

Police have found the Kamloops man who went missing on July 30

Missing man found

- | Story: 308594

Update: Kamloops Police say Michael Brunn has been located today and is safe.

Police in Kamloops need the public's help in locating a missing 38-year-old man.

Michael Brunn was last seen on July 30.

In a news release, RCMP say he's known to frequent the North Shore and Sahali areas of Kamloops, and may be staying with friends and avoiding police.

Brunn is described as:

  • 6'2'' tall
  • 205 pounds
  • Brown hair (last known to be shaved)
  • Brown eyes

He was last seen wearing dark pants and a bright blue shirt.

Mounties say Brunn may be associated with a 2006 Acura TL, with BC licence plate JE705S.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


158310
Real Estate
4221744
#3 1853 Parkview Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$449,900
more details
161096




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Brave
Brave Kamloops SPCA >


154284


Interesting facts

Galleries
Interesting facts to make you smarter.
Interesting facts (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears conservatorship officially extended
Showbiz
Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended until at...
Toddler drinks water off of glass table
Must Watch
Kids are so weird.
Bulldog comes running to watch her favorite commercial
Must Watch
Its been over 3 years since Khaleesi first saw Budweiser’s...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159353
160422