Woman spends night in drunk tank following 'unusual' situation in Pritchard

Photo: Contributed

Chase Mounties responded to what they're calling an "unusual situation" in Pritchard earlier this month.

On Aug. 6 at 9:41 p.m., a complainant reported that he was sleeping in his car, near the Trans Canada Highway.

The man awoke to an intoxicated female banging on his vehicle, according to a news release from Chase RCMP. The female then returned to her own car and started blaring the horn. She went back and forth multiple times between the two vehicles, all while screaming and yelling.

"At one point, she opened the complainant's door and punched him," the release states. "He punched her back and then decided it was in his best interest to drive to a different location to wait for police."

Police were able to locate the woman, a 40-year-old resident of the Lower Mainland.

She was found to be highly intoxicated by alcohol and was put in the drunk tank for the night.

She was released from custody in the morning with no charges.