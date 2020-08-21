There are 19 wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The BC Wildfire Service is battling 19 wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The top priority remains the Christie Mountain wildfire south of Penticton, estimated at 2,000 hectares. High winds are in the forecast, which may impact firefighting efforts in the region, fire information officer Kyla Fraser tells Castanet.

"We could see an increase in fire behaviour," she says. "We’ll just have to see what happens when those winds come through."

In the Shuswap, the Hummingbird Creek wildfire (0.3 of a hectare) is under control. Fraser says three BCWS personnel are heading out there today to patrol the area and see if there are any hot spots left.

The Gold Creek Forest Service Road wildfire (0.25 of a hectare) is burning under a "modified response."

"What that means is the area that it’s burning in, we’re not able to put our crews up there, it’s too dangerous, it’s very steep and rocky," Fraser explains. "At this point, essentially, we’re just letting this fire burn itself out. We do have an officer who will be flying over the area today, just to patrol and see how it’s doing."

Just north of that fire, the Barriere Pass Forest Service Road wildfire (36.80 hectares) is now classified as being held, Fraser says.

"It's not likely that the fire will spread beyond its existing boundaries."

Around 40 firefighters will be actioning that blaze today, she adds.

The Laluwissin Creek wildfire, south of Lillooet, hasn't seen any change. It's still being held at 10 hectares, Fraser says, with 12 firefighters on site today.

The only wildfire in the Kamloops Fire Centre threatening structures is the Christie Mountain wildfire, Fraser says.