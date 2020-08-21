Alcohol, drugs believed to be factors in serious crash north of 100 Mile House

Photo: Jon Manchester Alcohol and drugs may be a factor in serious 103 Mile House collision.

Charges are pending against a male driver following a collision along Highway 97 near 103 Mile House Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Saunders Crescent and Highway 97 around 4:40 p.m. yesterday.

A news release says a Pontiac G6 going northbound struck a Chevrolet Equinox as it made a left-hand turn from Saunders Crescent onto Highway 97.

Witnesses say the G6 had been seen driving erratically, speeding and dangerously.

An off-duty medical doctor was nearby and helped at the scene. The female driver of the Equinox was taken by air ambulance to Royal Inland Hospital. Police say she is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Pontiac was arrested at scene and then taken to 100 Mile Hospital.

A blood demand was completed at the hospital by 100 Mile RCMP. Dash camera video of the entire crash was provided to police by a witness, the release notes.



Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the collision, along with dangerous driving behaviour of the suspect vehicle, Mounties say.

The investigation is ongoing.