Sorrento man allegedly attacked neighbour's guest with a weed wacker

Weed wack-o charged

Chase RCMP are reporting an assault with a weed wacker earlier this month.

On Aug, 12 around 3:30 p.m., a 64-year-old Surrey woman was visiting family in Sorrento when she noticed that the next-door neighbour was acting odd throughout the day but didn't think much of it, according to a news release.

She then realized that the man was using a weed wacker to shoot rocks at her car.

When she asked him to stop so she could move her car out of the way, the 65-year-old man hit her in the stomach with the weed wacker.

Police attempted to arrest them man but he resisted, forcing them to restrain him.

A nearby neighbour began yelling at the officers, not knowing about the assault that had occurred.

After police took the man into custody safely, they told the nearby neighbour the full story.

The Sorrento man will be facing assault charges in Kamloops Provincial Court.

