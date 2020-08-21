Single-vehicle collision in Turtle Valley claims life of Fort St. John man

Photo: Contributed

Chase RCMP are reporting a fatal, single-vehicle collision in Turtle Valley that took place on Aug. 14.

Police received a call about a one-car collision at Skimikin Road and Hepburn Road, notes a news release. The caller said a person driving an SUV went over a steep ridge, directly into a shallow creek.

Tire tracks on the road indicated that the driver had failed to stop at a 'T' intersection and went directly over the bank.

The 39-year-old male from Fort St. John was found dead at the scene, without a seatbelt on.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Chase RCMP are investigating.