Single-vehicle collision in Turtle Valley claims life of Fort St. John man

Photo: Contributed
Chase RCMP are reporting a fatal, single-vehicle collision in Turtle Valley that took place on Aug. 14.
Police received a call about a one-car collision at Skimikin Road and Hepburn Road, notes a news release. The caller said a person driving an SUV went over a steep ridge, directly into a shallow creek.
Tire tracks on the road indicated that the driver had failed to stop at a 'T' intersection and went directly over the bank.
The 39-year-old male from Fort St. John was found dead at the scene, without a seatbelt on.
The cause of the collision is unknown. Chase RCMP are investigating.