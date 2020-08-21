19-year-old girl from Kamloops charged after stabbing in Chase

Photo: Contributed

Mounties are reporting a stabbing that took place in Chase earlier this month, on Aug. 8.

Police were called to a party where they found a group of intoxicated female teenagers and young adults in the area. Many of them were bleeding and had injuries.

A fight broke out between two of the girls, according to a news release. One of them allegedly broke a bottle and stabbed the other with it, police say. This was when several others joined in the fight.

Four of them were injured, one of whom had serious injuries with her bones and tendons exposed.

The release says two ambulances were required to transport the injured parties to the hospital, while some of the other girls were taken by their parents.

The accused is a 19-year-old female from Kamloops. She was also injured and required stitches.

Chase RCMP held her in custody overnight and released her in the morning with charges of aggravated assault.