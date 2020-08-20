Chase RCMP investigating potentially related hit-and-run and gunshot wound

161795
Chase RCMP are investigating the potential connection between a pair of incidents early this morning.

At 3 a.m. this morning (Aug. 20) multiple calls came in to the detachment that gunshots had been heard and a man had been hit by a bullet, according to a police press release. Police were told the incident had occurred along Squilax-Anglemont Road but that the man had left the scene.

Police were able to find the man and ambulance crew arrived to transport him to hospital. The injuries are not life threatening according to the release.

"The police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing at this time," states detachment commander Sgt. Barry Kennedy in the release. "A suspect has been identified and although no arrests have been made, Chase RCMP would like to reassure the public that they do not believe this was a random incident."

"Our investigators have reason to believe that the suspect and the victim were known to each other, therefore the public is not at risk."

While police were dealing with that issue, another call came in about a collision involving a motorcycle; the driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with potentially life threatening injuries states the release.

A second vehicle was involved in the collision, but fled the scene.

It's described as a white Ford Explorer; police are still looking for it at this time. They believe it will have significant front end damage and may not be able to travel far from the scene of the collision.

Whether the two incidents are related is still being determined, according to the release.

It is unrelated to an incident in the Shuswap involving the RCMP's Emergency Response Team today.

Anyone who knows anything about either incident or the Explorer are asked to call the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

