Kamloops  

RCMP Emergency Response Team in Chase to assist with investigation

ERT in Shuswap

The Southeast District Emergency Response Team is in the Shuswap are currently helping the Chase RCMP detachment with a criminal investigation.

The team is in the area to help with the arrests of multiple people says Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

"In order to protect the integrity of the tactical operation underway, and ensure the safety of the police and the general public, RCMP ask the media and the general public to refrain from publicizing the tactical teams location or sharing their position on social media platforms," he states in an email to Castanet.

More to come...

