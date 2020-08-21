September schedule released for Twin Rivers Drive-In

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The final month for the temporary Twin Rivers Drive-in is coming.

September will mark the end of the theatre which was created in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Today the Kamloops Film Society, which runs the McArthur Island theatre along with partner organizations, announced the final batch of films.

They note in a press release that film start times are getting earlier as it starts getting darker earlier.

September will start off with a couple of classic 80s "G" movies as The Goonies kick thing off at 8 p.m. and Gremlins follows on Sept. 4 and 5.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will be the opening film on Sept. 11 and 12 (at 7:45 p.m.), followed by the original Vacation film (with Chevy Chase).

On Sept. 18 and 19 Mamma Mia! (that film with all the Abba songs) will play, starting at 7:30. The Breakfast Club will follow.

And to end its run, on Sept. 25 and 26 the drive-in will feature the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (the 90s version) and Dirty Dancing, starting at 7:15 p.m.