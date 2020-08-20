159194
Kamloops  

Fresh is Best offering coupons for recalled sals if not reimbursed

Coupons for tossed salsa

Following a recall of onions at the start of the month, Kamloops-based Fresh is Best Salsa and Company saw some of its products also recalled.

The notice for Fresh is Best went out Aug. 7 and affected seven products they make. The company issued a press release today offering coupons to customers who tossed Fresh is Best products that were affected by the recall, if the store where the product was purchased isn't offering any sort of reimbursement.

“This has been such a difficult year for everyone,” says co-owner Colin McGaffin. “Our customers have been so supportive because they know the pride and care we take in making our fresh products."

The company notes that no illnesses have been reported in connection to their recalled products.

The choice to use the American onions came after Fresh is Best ran out of local supply, the company notes.

“We source all of our produce through BC suppliers,” says co-owner Lisa Graham-McGaffin in the release. “In this particular situation we needed more onions than our supplier had in stock forcing us to use an alternate distributor. This is a standard process used to secure the high quality, properly graded produce that we need to make our fresh salsa."

