159194
Kamloops  

Fire at north end of Adams Lake grows to 36 hectares

Adams Lake fire now 36 hec

- | Story: 308488

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is continuing its fight today against a growing fire at the north end of Adams Lake.

The fire, which was first reported on Aug. 17, is located on a slope on the northwestern shore of the lake. Fire information officer Kyla Fraser says the terrain, while typical for the area, is challenging for the firefighters.

"That one is now 36.8 hectares in size," she says. "It is still classified as out of control but it’s not threatening any structures."

Yesterday it had been mapped at 20 hectares.

"Fire cause specialists are going out today to determine the cause," she says.

Today 40 personnel are on the scene with two helicopters dumping water on the flames. Fraser says the last report from the site noted an organized flame front.

She adds it may be visible to lake users. 

Most other fires in the Shuswap area are now considered under control, which means the fire is not expected to grow anymore and crews are going through and looking for hot spots.

"They have to go through and make sure everything is completely extinguished (before declaring it out)," Fraser says.

However, two other smaller fires are considered out of control in the Shuswap, only a short distance from each other. One, a 2 hectare fire on Eagle Pass Mountain, has crew working on it and is sharing a helicopter with other nearby fires.

Another, listed at 0.1 hectare today, is in difficult terrain in the valley below. Fraser says six rappel firefighters, who were dropped off by a helicopter, are fighting it right now.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


160141
Real Estate
4199972
4029 Belmont Rd
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$799,900
more details
159193


161056


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Carli
Carli Kamloops SPCA >


158284


Happy facts from 2020

Galleries
Some very happy facts about things that are happening all over the world this year.
Happy facts from 2020 (2)
Galleries
Missed the bus, dad embarasses daughter!
Must Watch
Second day of school is even better than the first. Morgan missed...
Dierks Bentley: ‘I can’t imagine playing a drive-in concert’
Music
Dierks Bentley "can't imagine" playing a drive-in...
Guy annoys girlfriend with puns at Ikea
Must Watch
Quick wit.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158775
159505