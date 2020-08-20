Fire at north end of Adams Lake grows to 36 hectares

Photo: Brendan Kergin FILE PHOTO

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is continuing its fight today against a growing fire at the north end of Adams Lake.

The fire, which was first reported on Aug. 17, is located on a slope on the northwestern shore of the lake. Fire information officer Kyla Fraser says the terrain, while typical for the area, is challenging for the firefighters.

"That one is now 36.8 hectares in size," she says. "It is still classified as out of control but it’s not threatening any structures."

Yesterday it had been mapped at 20 hectares.

"Fire cause specialists are going out today to determine the cause," she says.

Today 40 personnel are on the scene with two helicopters dumping water on the flames. Fraser says the last report from the site noted an organized flame front.

She adds it may be visible to lake users.

Most other fires in the Shuswap area are now considered under control, which means the fire is not expected to grow anymore and crews are going through and looking for hot spots.

"They have to go through and make sure everything is completely extinguished (before declaring it out)," Fraser says.

However, two other smaller fires are considered out of control in the Shuswap, only a short distance from each other. One, a 2 hectare fire on Eagle Pass Mountain, has crew working on it and is sharing a helicopter with other nearby fires.

Another, listed at 0.1 hectare today, is in difficult terrain in the valley below. Fraser says six rappel firefighters, who were dropped off by a helicopter, are fighting it right now.