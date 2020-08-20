Halifax university starts bursary in honour of Snowbird who died in Kamloops accident

Photo: Department of Defence

A new bursary has been created in the name of Capt. Jenn Casey at the University of King's College in Halifax.

Casey graduated from the school's journalism program in 2011; while at the school Stephen Kimber, a professor at the school, was director of the program at the time.

"I remember her because she had this great smile," he says of Casey. "She was always very cheerful."

She came to the program in 2009 with a previous degree and was pursuing a one year program to get her Bachelor of Journalism. Kimber describes her as someone driven to be a journalist.

"It was clear from the beginning she was in journalism school because she wanted to get a job in jounralism," he says.

And it happened quickly, she got a job at a local radio station before finishing the program, but she promised Kimber she'd be back to finish the job. Rarely do people return, Kimber says, but Casey did.

"She came back and got her degree in 2011 then worked in journalism for a number of years before joining the military," he says.

Over the years in journalism she worked as a radio producer, staying in touch with Kimber as he was often an on-air guest.

"It was during one of those that she’d told me she'd decided to move on," he says.

He calls that choice a loss for journalism, but adds she did well in her time with the military, redirecting her passion to her new work.

Her death in the May 17 accident in Brocklehurst was a shock Kimber says, happening at the "worst possible time."

"No one was together because of the pandemic," he says. "It was hard to mourne in a collective way."

"She was far too young for anything like this to have happened," he adds — Casey was 35 at the time of the crash.

The bursary at the university is being set up to honour Casey, her spirit and her interest in journalism while also helping a student in need.

"It was family and friends of Jenn’s who wanted to make some sort of tribute to her in a public way," says Kimber.

Currently the fund to support the bursary is being built up; the interest earned each year will be the money given out. Those who wish to donate to the fund can do so here.

"This was a young woman who was very keen to get on with her life," Kimber says of Casey. "To get on with work."