Kamloops  

Former superintendent returns as interim to School District 73

New SD73 superintendent

Dr. Terry Sullivan is getting his old job back, temporarily.

The former School District 73 superintendent will become the interim superintendent as of Monday, Aug. 24. He's filling the role as Supt. Alison Sidow is set to retire at the end of the month (an announcement was made in May).

Sullivan is familiar with the role, he held it for 15 years from 1999 to 2014. This time he'll be around for a year as the board of education looks for a permanent replacement for Sidow, who was hired in 2016.

“Terry is well-known and respected across the district, our communities, and the province,” says board chair Rhonda Kershaw in a press release. “As our parents and staff get ready to re-start school, his steady and thoughtful leadership will be welcome.”

Since he left the district, Sullivan has stayed busy, teaching at Thompson Rivers University and worked within the Ministry of Education on off-shore schools and international education.

