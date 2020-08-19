161795
Kamloops  

Kam Comedy Fest sets dates in Salmon Arm, Merritt and Chase

Comedy fest goes for tour

The Kam Comedy Fest is going to head on the road this fall.

The local comedy festival is headed to three nearby towns as part of this year's event, with dates in Merritt, Salmon Arm and Chase set for October.

With the comedians converging on Kamloops Oct. 8 to 10, organizers of the annual event decided to spread the laughs.

In Salmon Arm, three shows are scheduled, according to Drew McLean, the festival's founder. On Thursday, Oct. 8, Sterling Scott, who some may have seen on This Hour has 22 Minutes or Just For Laughs, will be in the Shuswap city for a show at the Salmar Classic Theatre.

The next night, Oct. 9, comedy festival veteran (and CBC Debater) Sean Lecomber is taking the stage. Both shows start at 7 p.m. and tickets are $19.50 (plus fees and taxes).

The third show is also on Oct. 9, when Jason Rouse takes the stage for his uncensored routine. The 9:30 p.m. show is $29.50 (plus fees and tax).

Rouse will be busy, as he's also set to take the show to Merritt on Oct. 10. He'll be joined by some guests, including Ernie Ware, who's originally from Merritt but lives in Kamloops now. Tickets for that show are also $29.50 (plus taxes and fees) and it's set to start at 7:30 p.m. McLean says if it's popular, a late show will be added.

In Chase, shows are scheduled for back-to-back nights at the Silver Fox Pub. On Oct. 9, Scott will be on stage while Ken Valgardson will be up on Oct. 10. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are only available at the pub and seating is limited to 36.

Tickets for the festival are available at KamTix.ca (some shows are still being added to the site). Seating for all festival shows is limited to 50 audience members, except the shows in Chase and at the Stagecoach Theatre (which are limited to 36). Limited crowd audience size is among the measures organizers are enacting to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about the festival, click here.

