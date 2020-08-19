Teen arrested in $10,000 paint spill investigation in Logan Lake

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A 16-year-old has been arrested by RCMP as part of an investigation in Logan Lake into a $10,000 paint spill.

Police were called in on Monday, Aug. 17 after around 1,000 litres of yellow road paint was spilled in the Logan Lake Recreational Centre parking lot. The report was of mischief, according to an RCMP press release, with an associated cost of $10,000.

"Our investigators believe that the yellow paint, which was intended for the maintenance of local roadways and highways, was intentionally drained from a drum stored on the back of a flat deck truck," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey says in the release.

Members of the BC RCMP's dive team were called in to assist in the investigation, searching for evidence believed to be discarded in the town's namesake.

A 16-year-old was identified as a suspect by police and has since been arrested. The investigation is ongoing and material will be turned over to the BC Prosecution Service to determine what charges may be laid.