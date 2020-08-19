161795
Kamloops  

Man caught napping during break-and-enter gets sentenced

Napping burglar convicted

- | Story: 308374

The man caught napping on the job (and by job, we mean on an attempted burglary), has pled guilty to charges.

Glen Ukellet Shuter, a 40-year-old Merritt man, pled guilty to charges after being caught on Aug. 13 asleep in a travel trailer near Petit Creek, according to an RCMP press release. The property owner had noted a shop had been broken into and found a bike nearby.

After he reported this to the Merritt RCMP police arrived and found Shuter asleep, arresting him at the scene. In a release issued that day, police stated the arrested man was "well known to the local detachment."

In a release today (Aug. 19), Merritt RCMP stated Shuter got 90 days in jail and 12 months probation for the incident.

