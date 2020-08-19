159194
Kamloops  

Kamloops man receives seven-year sentence for armed robbery

7 years for armed robbery

A BC Supreme Court justice has given a Kamloops man a seven-year jail sentence for a 2017 armed robbery in Brock, when he accidentally fired a gun and the bullet hit an innocent bystander.

On Nov. 4, 2017, Brett Haynes and his then-girlfriend went to 805 Holt St., the apartment of Matthew Carstairs, to buy drugs. Surveillance video from the apartment showed Bradley Hartling coming into the room and hitting Haynes with a handgun. It accidentally fired off on impact. The bullet went through the living room wall into the unit next door, where it hit Derek Cornies in the hand.

Cornies was sleeping at the time, with his wife and son in the same room. When he woke up the next morning, he thought he had caught his hand in the bed springs.

After they realized what had happened, the Cornies never slept another night in their apartment, the court heard.

This past March, a jury found Hartling guilty of armed robbery, assault with a weapon, careless use of a firearm, uttering threats and pointing a firearm. He was also charged with possessing a firearm when he was prohibited from doing so.

Last week, Crown prosecutor Tim Livingston argued for a seven-year jail term while defence lawyer Lisa Scruton proposed fours year behind bars (the minimum for an armed robbery), and a two-year conditional sentence. 

Today (Aug. 19), Justice Sheri Ann Donegan said the sentence suggested by Scruton "would not be proportionate in this case."

"It is only through sheer luck that the tragedy of this case was limited to the gunshot wound to Mr. Cornies' hand," she said.

Hartling was given 768 days of credit for time served in pre-sentence custody. His seven-year jail term was adjusted to four years, 10 months and 27 days. The 31-year-old is also never allowed to own a firearm.

Donegan noted that if it wasn't for mitigating factors — including growing up in a "dysfunctional family setting," expressing remorse for his wrongdoings and trying to turn his life around — his sentence would have been much longer.

