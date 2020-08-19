161795
Kamloops  

Six wildfires are burning in the Shuswap region, one continues south of Lillooet

One new fire start has been reported in the Shuswap in the last 24 hours, while five others continue to burn in various stages.

The Eagle Pass Mountain fire was reported yesterday (Aug. 18), but BC Wildfire Service crews haven't been able to make it to the frontlines, says fire information officer Gagan Lidhran. It's located in a remote area north of Highway 1 between Craigellachie and Three Valley Gap.

"We did have a helicopter fly over and do an assessment," she says.

Because of the terrain and the limited road access to the area, wildfire personnel are still trying to find a safe way to access the fire. Meanwhile, the fire has grown to two hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

No structures are in the area, Lidhran adds.

Nearby, the 15-hectare Crazy Creek fire is now being held, she says.

"No further spread is anticipated."

A 20-person crew is on the scene right now to deal with the fire, which is continuing to smoulder with a small amount of open flame. 

One other fire is considered out of control in the Shuswap area: the Barriere Pass Forest Service Road fire at the northwestern end of Adams Lake.

A sizable crew of 31 firefighters and two helicopters are attacking the fire today, Lidhran tells Castanet. The blaze has developed a flame front. Overnight, it grew from 16 hectares to 20 hectares.

"It is posing a challenge to crews on the ground but it’s not atypical of the terrain in that area," Lidhran explains.

The cause is under investigation and no structures are currently threatened.

Three fires in the Shuswap region are under control. The Gold Creek Forest Service Road fire is still only 0.25 of a hectare at the southeastern end of Adams Lake. Crews haven't been able directly attack the fire front because of the terrain; however, the fire hasn't shown growth recently.

"It’s burning in a very steep and rocky terrain," Lidhran says, adding that it's surrounded by lush grass.

The fire, caused by lightning, will continue to be monitored throughout the day.

An 8.7-hectare fire near Humamilt Lake is also considered under control, as is the 0.30-hectare Hummingbird Creek fire south of Sicamous.

"The fire has received sufficient suppression action," Lidhran says. "Crews will be patrolling the fire sometime today and monitoring through out the day."

Meanwhile, south of Lillooet on Highway 12, the Laluwissin Creek fire is still burning out of control. It grew to 10 hectares yesterday, but didn't show significant growth overnight.

A three-person crew is currently on the scene and a 20-person crew is en route; two helicopters are expected to aid the efforts today as well.

While smoke from that fire may be spotted from Lillooet or people driving Highway 12, Lidhran recommends people call the BCWS if they do spot smoke in case it's a new fire. The number to dial is 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.

