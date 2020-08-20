Meet Bigfoot: Family-owned, Canadian-made gift store comes to Aberdeen Mall

Photo: Dennis Greffard The Greffard family with Bigfoot.

Bigfoot Trading Company, a Canadian-made gift shop, is coming to Aberdeen Mall.

This family-owned and operated storefront started in Clearwater in 2016 and is ready to dip its big hairy toe into Kamloops waters.

"Our family manufactures the majority of the items in our store. We have full, natural bath and body products that my wife makes, including our Clearwater Cologn, which is probably our most popular item. It's a body spray that is reputed to repel insects," explains company owner Dennis Greffard. "We have items for everyone. If you're looking for a gift, you'll find it at Bigfoot."

Photo: Dennis Greffard Handmade bath and body products by Dennis' wife, Christine Wright.

While most businesses are closing shop because of the pandemic, Greffard made the decision to expand.

"My wife's parents live in Kamloops, so it's our home away from home," he says.

"This Kamloops shop will allow us to provide people with a shopping experience as opposed to selling our items online. Our store is one of those stores that you have to experience in person. You can wander the store and find something for absolutely anyone you know."

Bigfoot Trading Co. is by the food court in the mall, right beside Coles Books. Customers can grab anything from funny T-shirts, to cheeky coffee mugs, and even some home decor items. The majority of the items are manufactured by the Greffard family, including the kids.

"They create some of their own items that we sell for them here and there," Greffard says. "They've created coasters and bookmarks using their own artwork."

Bigfoot Trading Co.'s grand opening at Aberdeen Mall is on Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.