Kamloops drive-in hosting one night showing of new mountain bike film

Photo: Teton Gravity Research

A special one night film event is scheduled for Kamloops' Twin Rivers Drive-In later this month.

The outdoor theatre will be getting even more outdoorsy with the premier of Accomplice, a mountain biking film produced by Teton Gravity Research. The 70-minute movie features shots of professional riders hitting hills around the world.

"Beyond that, Teton Gravity Research’s latest film celebrates how the bicycle is more than just a mode of transportation — it’s a vehicle for the human spirit," the company says on their website.

Accomplice will be shown on Sunday, Aug. 30 at the outdoor theatre at McArthur Island. It's part of a tour the production company is holding for the film's launch, which includes prizes.

Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $35 for two people in a car to $55 for six people in a car.