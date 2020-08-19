161795
160422
Kamloops  

Kamloops drive-in hosting one night showing of new mountain bike film

Drive-in for bike film

- | Story: 308302

A special one night film event is scheduled for Kamloops' Twin Rivers Drive-In later this month.

The outdoor theatre will be getting even more outdoorsy with the premier of Accomplice, a mountain biking film produced by Teton Gravity Research. The 70-minute movie features shots of professional riders hitting hills around the world.

"Beyond that, Teton Gravity Research’s latest film celebrates how the bicycle is more than just a mode of transportation — it’s a vehicle for the human spirit," the company says on their website.

Accomplice will be shown on Sunday, Aug. 30 at the outdoor theatre at McArthur Island. It's part of a tour the production company is holding for the film's launch, which includes prizes.

Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $35 for two people in a car to $55 for six people in a car.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161228


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


160141
Real Estate
4229440
699 Lake Court
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$999,999
more details
161716




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Charlie
Charlie Kamloops SPCA >


161109


Guy dances the Cha-Cha slide in style

Must Watch
Ahhhh, back in the day when we could have dance parties…
Baby otter cuteness
Must Watch
Baby otter rolls off dock to its mother. The most adorable thing...
Hump Day Dose- August 19, 2020
Daily Dose
Good morning!
Hump Day Dose- August 19, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance would sign petition to remake final season
Showbiz
Actor Charles Dance would be onboard with a remake of the final...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158775
159505