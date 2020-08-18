160553
Kamloops Out of the Heat shelter to open this weekend

Taking refuge from the heat

Todd Sullivan / Local Journalism Initiative - | Story: 308293

It has taken some time to get everything lined up, but Out of the Cold Kamloops will finally be able to start offering shelters from the heat, beginning on Aug. 23.

Shelters will be available every Sunday and Monday through the end of September, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mustard Seed Kamloops outreach centre, downtown at 181 West Victoria St.

The announcement comes following two recent heat waves in which the mercury climbed into the high 30s.

Having a shelter available on Sundays and Mondays will fill the gap period when the Mustard Seed’s shelter is not running, allowing for space to be available seven days a week. The space is roughly 1,200 square feet.

Out of the Cold Kamloops executive director Dina Lambright has been hard at work this summer getting this shelter open.

“The Mustard Seed currently doesn’t have the resources to run those two days a week and we were successful in receiving some funding from the United Way to provide COVID-safe services to anyone wanting a safe place to be out of the heat,” Lambright said.

Along with the shelter space, Out of the Heat staff and volunteers will be offering frozen water, a take-away lunch and a talking circle for those that wish to participate.

They will also have a First Nation elder on site to provide smudging outside and traditional medicine bags for take-away.

Those wishing to volunteer or help in other ways can email [email protected].

