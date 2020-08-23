There's a new veggie-based food truck operating out of Clearwater

Photo: Backcountry Bowls

Before the pandemic started, Backcountry Bowls wasn't even an idea in Alix Genn's or Scott Sych's mind.

One was working in Kelowna's restaurant industry, the other worked with oil patch companies on water management. Then COVID-19 hit.

Off work and with layoffs looming, the pair came up with the idea to start their own food truck business on a road trip to Terrace.

"I was an assistant general manager at a restaurant in Kelowna," Genn says. "It had closed down. I wasn’t sure what was going to happen."

At first, it started out more as a lark than a business plan.

But after their conversation, they started registering the name Backcountry Bowls on social media. From there, once work officially dried up, they made their move by buying a former food trailer from Vernon's Happy Buddha Belly.

Since both are carpenters, they got to work refinishing the trailer, and Backcountry Bowls was born.

The duo focus on plant-based bowls, something Sych has been into for some time and Genn is learning about quickly. That includes their green Nanaimo bar (which has matcha, among other special ingredients), a taco bowl featuring smoked lentils, fresh pico de gallo and a special tahini-based sauce.

"It has everything you’d want in a taco minus the shell," Genn tells Castanet.

She says the response to the food has been super positive. One interaction stood out, she adds, where a woman noted they provided an accessible introduction to vegetarian and vegan food in a community where meat-and-potato dinners are the norm.

"We want to stick with what’s in season; it depends what we can get from the garden," Genn says. "We usually get our stuff locally from farmers here."

"Here" is Clearwater, where they're based right now, often serving lunch and breakfast items from the parking lot of the Hop n Hog from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"They let us set up before they open; they open at 5 p.m.," she says. "It’s funny, because they’re a smoke house and we’re vegetarian."

Despite the juxtaposition of foods, Genn says it's been great working with the well-established restaurant. Genn and Sych also roll up to the Clearwater Farmers Market often.

While they haven't come south yet (they've only been open three weeks), the pair is looking at the Sun Peaks and Kamloops farmers' markets as potential sites to set up.

To find out where they'll be next, check out their Facebook page here.