Kamloops  

Kamloops-born screenwriter filming pandemic movie in the River City

City set for pandemic film

A new film production will be spending time throughout Kamloops this September.

Ken Hegan, who was born and raised in the Tournament Capital, will be bringing Outrunners, a film about a pandemic, to his hometown.

“I’m excited to film in Kamloops as it has such a unique look and feel, and Kamloopsians are
incredibly friendly and supportive,” says Hegan in a press release.

He has a history in films; recently, he spent time as the Vancouver Public Library's first screenwriter in residence and has written for Rolling Stone, George Stroumboulopoulos' talk show The Hour along with around 20 other TV shows and a handful of feature films.

Outrunners is the sixth film he's written and will mark his feature directorial debut.

The film, a comedy-thriller, tells the story of a young woman racing to save her mom during a pandemic lockdown. And she has to dodge snipers and a reality TV show.

The plot is inspired by the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. Hegan headed up to Kamloops in March, when COVID-19 first started to dominate the headlines.

Now, the movie is headed to production, and scenes are scheduled for some well-known local sites, including the Plaza Hotel. Scenes will also be shot in North Kamloops, in Brocklehurst, on Ord Road and in downtown alleys.

Producers are also looking for some more scenes, and will be looking for extras. Right now they're seeking:

  • a large house with a hot tub to shoot for two days
  • a place to shoot a scene in a hospital room for a day

They're also looking for accommodations for cast and crew, and are open to sponsorship and product placement deals.

For more information, contact Vandelso Productions.

