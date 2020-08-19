Odour in Cache Creek a result of 'bad series of events': CAO

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Councillors around the horseshoe in Cache Creek have asked administration to look at ways to reduce odour in the village.

The smell is coming from the waste water treatment plant, chief administrative officer Martin Dalsin tells Castanet. It's been lingering in the air for about two months.

"It’s the result of not being able to dispose of our waste product at the landfill," he says. "What we used to do was truck it to the old Cache Creek landfill and we were allowed to mix it in with the covered soil and spread it over the landfill.

"We’re not going to be able to do that with the new (Campbell Hill) Landfill because regulations change. We need to find a different option for minimizing, if not eliminating, those smells," Dalsin says, noting Campbell Hill is not in operation just yet.

For now, Cache Creek is stockpiling its biosolids in drying beds, which are open to the air. A few times a year a contractor comes to haul it away.

"In normal circumstances, Cache Creek is a semi-arid area… yeah, there’s a smell at first but then a crust forms on it and kind of seals the smell in. We’ve had such a wet year this year that that really hasn’t had a chance to happen. We’ve had a mixture of moisture and heat, which really generates odours," Dalsin continues.

At its council meeting Monday, Aug. 17, Cache Creek councillors took the issue to an in-camera meeting. Dalsin says two options to reduce the odour were presented to council. One was buying roll-off bins.

"They’re like a big shipping container, but it has a movable floor, so that when you tip the trailer up, everything rolls out the far end," he says.

According to a report to council, $50,000 is a very rough estimate for the cost of the bins. The money is not in this year's budget and would have to be taken from reserves, the document states.

Dalsin couldn't provide further information about the second option, given that it was discussed in-camera. Staff were asked to look at the cost of each option, as well as which one is the better solution.

"We will be doing that and reporting back to council at our first September meeting," he says, noting that taking the biosolids to Campbell Hill is not one of the options.

In the meantime, the CAO sympathizes with Cache Creek residents and visitors who have had to put up with the smell.

"We... sympathize with the people who are experiencing these odours. Council wants to fix this. This is not something we ever wanted to happen. It’s just a bad series of events that led to this."