RCMP incident east of Kamloops resolved as man taken into custody

Photo: Brendan Kergin

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

A 29-year-old Kamloops man is in custody at this time, according to RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

“Following negotiations with the man, and the police tactics used, he presented himself peacefully at the front door of the home," O'Donaghey says in a press release. "He was safely taken into custody with the support of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team.”

The man could face a variety of criminal charges connected to the incident that unfolded this morning.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The incident has been fully resolved, according to a Facebook post from Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc.

The road is now open to traffic.

ORIGINAL: 12:12 p.m.

The RCMP is requesting the public give them space to work as they negotiate with a distraught man in a residence east of Kamloops.

Police are currently at a home in the 700 block of Shuswap Road following reports of a disturbance inside, according to a press release. They arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. and have established a perimeter around the home.

Over time, a number of people have exited the home safely.

A crisis negotiator has been called in to talk with the man inside. The RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team has also been requested.

While they work to resolve the situation, police request the public stay clear of the scene, which is across the South Thompson River from Valleyview.