Kamloops  

Police requesting space for incident east of Kamloops

Police incident east of city

The RCMP is requesting the public give them space to work as they negotiate with a distraught man in a residence east of Kamloops.

Police are currently at a home in the 700 block of Shuswap Road following reports of a disturbance inside, according to a press release. They arrived at the scene around 9 a.m. and have established a perimeter around the home.

Over time, a number of people have exited the home safely.

A crisis negotiator has been called in to talk with the man inside. The RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response Team has also been requested.

While they work to resolve the situation, police request the public stay clear of the scene, which is across the South Thompson River from Valleyview.

