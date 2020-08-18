Colombo Lodge hosting a take-home dinner in support of the BC SPCA

Photo: Pexels Order an authentic Italian meal and support a great cause.

The Colombo Lodge in Kamloops' Colombo Cares program is hosting a take-home dinner in support of the BC SPCA for its featured monthly non-profit.

Tomorrow (Aug. 19), you can order a delicious authentic Italian meal for lunch or dinner.

This month's meal is Colombo Lodge's delectable pasta with tomato meat sauce accompanied by roasted chicken. One meal costs $24.95 (plus GST and a ticketing and credit card fee of $3.90) and feeds two people. Five dollars from each meal sold will go to the BC SPCA.

Each month, Colombo Cares sells these prepared meals and donates the proceeds to local non-profit organizations. The Italian organization encourages you to share a meal for a good cause with family, friends, or co-workers because after all, it's the Italian way.

"It's a program that we started last year in September. We want to help non-profit organizations, while sharing Italian culture through good food. It's really popular during this time, especially during COVID-10 pandemic," explains Roberta Moroni, manager at Colombo Lodge.

Moroni says the community is more inclined to order right now because of the pandemic and physical distancing rules, with the added benefit of supporting a good cause.



Meals will take place on the third Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the lodge’s hall at 814 Lorne St.

To order a take-home meal, contact Moroni at 250-374-4914.

Non-profit organizations are also encouraged to call and apply for relief from the Colombo Cares take-home dinner program (now booking for 2021).