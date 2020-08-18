160553
159172
Kamloops  

Police seek teen missing who may be in Kamloops

Missing teen in Interior

- | Story: 308252

Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday night.

Haileigh Archie was reported missing to the 100 Mile House RCMP at 11 p.m. on Aug. 16. While she was recently in 100 Mile House, she had told family she was travelling to Kamloops, and police believe she may head to Vancouver as well.

She may be travelling with an Indigenous man, who she knows, according to the RCMP.

Archie is described as:

  • Indigenous Female 
  • 5-foot-8 (173 cms)
  • 201 lbs (91 kgs)
  • Brown eyes
  • Black hair

She may be wearing an orange shirt, purple shorts, grey runners or a black backpack, as that was the outfit she was last seen wearing.

Archie has some medical conditions, according to the release, and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Tips about her whereabouts can be called in to the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

160552


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


158310
Real Estate
4133752
2293 Lillooet Cres
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details


161110


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Fredrick
Fredrick Kamloops SPCA >


152096


Cute baby says oh no after sneezing

Must Watch
So sweet!
Cardi B tells Joe Biden her ‘whole list’ of things she wants him to do as president
Showbiz
Cardi B opened up to Democratic nominee Joe Biden on what is most...
Kids laughing at funny slime noises
Must Watch
Who doesn’t love a good fart noise?
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 18, 2020
Galleries
So many Leonardo memes… we aren’t sorry about it!
Tuesday Meme Dump- August 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160094
160422