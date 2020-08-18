Police seek teen missing who may be in Kamloops

Photo: 100 Mile RCMP

Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday night.

Haileigh Archie was reported missing to the 100 Mile House RCMP at 11 p.m. on Aug. 16. While she was recently in 100 Mile House, she had told family she was travelling to Kamloops, and police believe she may head to Vancouver as well.

She may be travelling with an Indigenous man, who she knows, according to the RCMP.

Archie is described as:

Indigenous Female

5-foot-8 (173 cms)

201 lbs (91 kgs)

Brown eyes

Black hair

She may be wearing an orange shirt, purple shorts, grey runners or a black backpack, as that was the outfit she was last seen wearing.

Archie has some medical conditions, according to the release, and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Tips about her whereabouts can be called in to the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.