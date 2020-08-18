Pickup driver who struck cyclist located after tip from witness

Photo: Google Street View

Kamloops RCMP have located the driver of a pickup that struck a cyclist on Saturday.

A witness was able to obtain the licence plate of the vehicle, helping police locate the driver.

The cyclist was struck about 9 a.m. on Aug. 15, ?near the intersection of Monmouth Drive and Summit Drive.

According to witnesses, the white truck stopped momentarily, then left without exchanging any information.

Witnesses assisted the cyclist, who was taken to hospital with minor injuries, says Staff Sgt. Sascha Fesenko.

The driver has been issued a violation ticket and charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.