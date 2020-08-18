Kamloops country musician pens snappy song about COVID-19

Photo: YouTube Robin Holgate at his keyboard.

A Kamloops country artist has released a new track about COVID-19.

The song, called "COVID-19 Ya Ain't Got Me," is written by Robin Holgate.

"I wanted to do something that wasn't about me, that wasn't about anything. It was just about humanity," he tells Castanet.

The tune is quite catchy and includes lyrics like, "The human race ain't afraid. We're going to live and be free. Now we all know you think you got us all, but as long as there is one, we will stand tall, proud and true, human race as one."

The local resident says the response to the track's recent release has been "incredible."

"I just want people to hear it and maybe hum it or sing it or think about it when they're going about their daily lives."

Holgate admits 2020 has been "really tough" for him. Besides the pandemic, he lost his roommate and longtime friend in February.

However, he says he's keeping busy with music and work.

Have a listen to "COVID-19 Ya Ain't Got Me" below.