BC Wildlife Park to host weekend concert series

Trio of concerts at park

With Music in the Park silenced this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group involved in the local live entertainment industry is taking the idea to the wildlife park.

Three nights of live music are planned for Aug. 27 to 29 at the BC Wildlife Park's Highland Valley Copper Amphitheatre; it's been dubbed Music in the (Wildlife) Park, an homage to the city's well-known summer concert series at Riverside Park.

Nights of classic, country and indie rock are planned, says JP Lancaster of Factotum Co.

"We’re all working together to put three nights of music in a safe, socially distanced setting at the BC Wildlife Park," he tells Castanet. "We wanted to go with a broader reaching bill for this so we have three distinct nights."

On the Thursday night, Henry Small will play an hour-long set; Friday night will see country acts the Margit Sky Project and Shawna Palmer; and on Saturday night, Lancaster himself will take the stage, along with Post-Modern Connection.

Shows will start at 7 p.m. each night and tickets are $20.

The outdoor venue is large enough to hold 2,000 people, but only 50 will be allowed at each show.

"It’s a truly beautiful setting and I feel very fortunate to be doing something here, period, beyond trying to do something in light of COVID-19," Lancaster says. 

The shadow of COVID-19 does play a role in the series, though. Lancaster says part of the impetus for the three-day event is to help the companies and individuals who support the city's live music community.

"It was really the thought that we have an ecosystem and supply chain with live music in Kamloops that’s far beyond just the entertainers," he says.

Along with Factotum, the series is being supported by promotion companies Kammerce and MPRO4; technical support is coming from GK Sound. Lancaster says companies like those are essential to the Kamloops live entertainment scene and are being impacted by the pandemic.

"Everyone is feeling the pinch right now. If any one of part of that supply chain goes, live music in this community will seriously be in jeopardy," he says. "It’s far beyond just the artists who’re out of work. There’s a lot of companies who are all in to live music and they’re suffering as well."

