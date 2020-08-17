159194
Kamloops  

BC Wildfire Service responding to two fires near Adams Lake

Small blazes near Chase

- | Story: 308169

UPDATE: 3:38 p.m.

The Gold Creek Forest Service Road fire is suspected to be lightning-caused, according to fire information officer Gagan Lidhran.

She says the other spot fire ended up being a "smoke chase."

"What that basically means is that crews went out, could not locate the fire so therefore it was considered to be a smoke chase. However, we do know of the location should more reports come out," she says.

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

Two new small wildfires have popped up on the BC Wildfire Service map.

They're both located near Adams Lake. The first, dubbed the Gold Creek Forest Service Road fire, is listed at 0.10 hectares in size and is classified as out of control. 

"It's 6.8 kilometres northeast of Adams Lake. ... We have six BC Wildfire Service personnel that are on site and then one helicopter and a skimmer. No structures are threatened," fire information officer Gagan Lidhran tells Castanet.

The Corning fire, meanwhile, is a spot fire (0.01 hectares). 

At the time of publication, Lidhran didn't have an update on the status of Corning. As of 2 p.m. today, three BCWS crew members were en route.

More to come.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

160201


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


158310
Real Estate
4239773
312 1156 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details
160996


159344


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Chamomile
Chamomile Kamloops SPCA >


152096


Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week, you’ll be glad you did!
Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album expected to fetch $13,000 at auction
Music
Ed Sheeran's first-ever album is expected to fetch more than...
Kid jumps on dad’s head in swimming pool
Must Watch
Dad looks away for one second and…
Parents scare their daughter on multiple occasions
Must Watch
She loves it!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158755
159505