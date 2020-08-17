BC Wildfire Service responding to two fires near Adams Lake

Photo: BCWS The approximate locations of the two wildfires.

UPDATE: 3:38 p.m.

The Gold Creek Forest Service Road fire is suspected to be lightning-caused, according to fire information officer Gagan Lidhran.

She says the other spot fire ended up being a "smoke chase."

"What that basically means is that crews went out, could not locate the fire so therefore it was considered to be a smoke chase. However, we do know of the location should more reports come out," she says.

ORIGINAL: 3 p.m.

Two new small wildfires have popped up on the BC Wildfire Service map.

They're both located near Adams Lake. The first, dubbed the Gold Creek Forest Service Road fire, is listed at 0.10 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

"It's 6.8 kilometres northeast of Adams Lake. ... We have six BC Wildfire Service personnel that are on site and then one helicopter and a skimmer. No structures are threatened," fire information officer Gagan Lidhran tells Castanet.

The Corning fire, meanwhile, is a spot fire (0.01 hectares).

At the time of publication, Lidhran didn't have an update on the status of Corning. As of 2 p.m. today, three BCWS crew members were en route.

More to come.