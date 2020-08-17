Logan Lake RCMP seek owner of jewelry, photograph

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The Logan Lake RCMP are in possession of some extra jewelry.

Three pieces of jewelry, along with an old black and white photo, were turned over to the Mounties after a box was found in a residential building in the small town.

Police believe the items may hold sentimental value to the owner, according to a press release, and want to return them.

The photo is of a young girl with curly hair and in dress clothes. At this time, the police are not releasing the photo, for privacy reasons, and have not made images of the jewelry public.

If you believe these may be your items, you can call the Logan Lake RCMP detachment at 250-523-6200.