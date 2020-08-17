161225
159172
Kamloops  

Logan Lake RCMP seek owner of jewelry, photograph

Is this your jewelry?

- | Story: 308151

The Logan Lake RCMP are in possession of some extra jewelry.

Three pieces of jewelry, along with an old black and white photo, were turned over to the Mounties after a box was found in a residential building in the small town.

Police believe the items may hold sentimental value to the owner, according to a press release, and want to return them.

The photo is of a young girl with curly hair and in dress clothes. At this time, the police are not releasing the photo, for privacy reasons, and have not made images of the jewelry public.

If you believe these may be your items, you can call the Logan Lake RCMP detachment at 250-523-6200.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News



Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


158310
Real Estate
4239773
312 1156 Sunset Dr
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details
159748




Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Chamomile
Chamomile Kamloops SPCA >




Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week, you’ll be glad you did!
Motivational Monday- August 17, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Ed Sheeran’s first-ever album expected to fetch $13,000 at auction
Music
Ed Sheeran's first-ever album is expected to fetch more than...
Kid jumps on dad’s head in swimming pool
Must Watch
Dad looks away for one second and…
Parents scare their daughter on multiple occasions
Must Watch
She loves it!




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227
159505