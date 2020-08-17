Kamloops Art Gallery holding book launch, livestream concert

Photo: Jonathan Middleton, Art Metropole

Later this month the Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) will be helping celebrate the launch of Vancouver artist Kevin Schmidt's new book.



The untitled book covers Schmidt's 18-year career. Throughout it, he's created a variety of pieces akin to performance art.



"Schmidt’s art practice engages in a critical re-staging of spectacle through the reproduction and displacement of cultural industry," says the KAG in a press release.



His work has included creating a billboard with scripture placed on ice in the Northwest Passage and filming a screening of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy while floating down the Fraser River.



"Schmidt’s works are often produced in remote locations, where he stages events through the relocation of common features of the urban environment into seemingly untouched areas," explains the gallery in the release.



To celebrate the launch of the book Schmidt will be performing a set of songs live.



The performance will be broadcast via the KAG's Facebook page on Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A limited number of in-person seats are also available; the performance will take place at the KAG's studio.



For those interested in seats, call the KAG.



The book is being produced in association with the KAG, Contemporary Art Gallery (in Vancouver) and published by Black Dog includes words by Charo Neville, the curator of the KAG.