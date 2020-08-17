159194
159172
Kamloops  

Kamloops Art Gallery holding book launch, livestream concert

KAG holding book launch

- | Story: 308087

Later this month the Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) will be helping celebrate the launch of Vancouver artist Kevin Schmidt's new book.

The untitled book covers Schmidt's 18-year career. Throughout it, he's created a variety of pieces akin to performance art.

"Schmidt’s art practice engages in a critical re-staging of spectacle through the reproduction and displacement of cultural industry," says the KAG in a press release.

His work has included creating a billboard with scripture placed on ice in the Northwest Passage and filming a screening of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy while floating down the Fraser River.

"Schmidt’s works are often produced in remote locations, where he stages events through the relocation of common features of the urban environment into seemingly untouched areas," explains the gallery in the release.

To celebrate the launch of the book Schmidt will be performing a set of songs live.

The performance will be broadcast via the KAG's Facebook page on Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A limited number of in-person seats are also available; the performance will take place at the KAG's studio.

For those interested in seats, call the KAG.

The book is being produced in association with the KAG, Contemporary Art Gallery (in Vancouver) and published by Black Dog includes words by Charo Neville, the curator of the KAG.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

161096


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >




160198


160141
Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details


160887


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Chamomile
Chamomile Kamloops SPCA >




Floor sandwiches

Must Watch
Come get your floor sandwiches!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings always start out better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
 
Adele ‘honestly has no idea’ when her new music will be released
Music
Adele has told fans she “honestly has no idea” when...
Champagne fails
Galleries
Feeling a little under the weather on this Sunday morning? So are...




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158448
158535