Later this month the Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) will be helping celebrate the launch of Vancouver artist Kevin Schmidt's new book.
The untitled book covers Schmidt's 18-year career. Throughout it, he's created a variety of pieces akin to performance art.
"Schmidt’s art practice engages in a critical re-staging of spectacle through the reproduction and displacement of cultural industry," says the KAG in a press release.
His work has included creating a billboard with scripture placed on ice in the Northwest Passage and filming a screening of the Lord of the Rings film trilogy while floating down the Fraser River.
"Schmidt’s works are often produced in remote locations, where he stages events through the relocation of common features of the urban environment into seemingly untouched areas," explains the gallery in the release.
To celebrate the launch of the book Schmidt will be performing a set of songs live.
The performance will be broadcast via the KAG's Facebook page on Aug. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. A limited number of in-person seats are also available; the performance will take place at the KAG's studio.
For those interested in seats, call the KAG.
The book is being produced in association with the KAG, Contemporary Art Gallery (in Vancouver) and published by Black Dog includes words by Charo Neville, the curator of the KAG.
Kamloops Art Gallery holding book launch, livestream concert
KAG holding book launch
Later this month the Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) will be helping celebrate the launch of Vancouver artist Kevin Schmidt's new book.
More Kamloops News
Recent Trending
- Abandoned fire dousedWest Kelowna - 7:04 am
- Billboard vandalized againVernon - 6:52 am
- Fire on PIB land near airportPenticton - 6:44 am
- Search on for missing manKelowna - 6:33 am
- Wildfire burns near LumbyLumby - 6:22 am
Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet
Chamomile Kamloops SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate