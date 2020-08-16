159194
Kamloops  

Jason White battles brakes, #18 car in first two races of series

Sun Peaks racer stymied

Sun Peaks's Jason White didn't have quite the start to the racing season he was hoping for.

In the first race of the Nascar Pinty's Series (the QwikWick 125 on Aug. 15), the local racer took the #28 car, the Powder Ventures Excavating Dodge, out for more than 80 laps. Unfortunately, it was at that point the rear brakes started to cause problems.

"I had trouble through turn one, wheel hopped a bit, broke the caliper and lost rear brakes, eventually lost all the fluid and we had to bring it in, it wasn’t safe to continue” explains White in a press release.

With 84 laps completed White finished 12 out of 13 in the first race.

Due to COVID-19, the series is doubling up race weekends, and the second race of the season — the Canadian Tire 125 — was scheduled for later in the day. White's crew worked quickly and with some help from another team (Larry Jackson's group) they got the car up and running.

"It was a scramble just to make it and the car didn’t really have it for the second race, so we did what we could. No further damage done so we’ll get it sorted out," says White.

He still finished in eighth. Over the two races he racked up 68 points, tied for 11th and is 17 back from series leader Jason Hathaway.

