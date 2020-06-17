Dangerous driving charge approved against Kamloops Mountie

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has approved a dangerous driving charge against Cst. Christopher Squire, a member of the Kamloops RCMP detachment.

The charge relates to a police pursuit of a suspect alleged to be driving a stolen vehicle, on Dec. 8, 2018.

A collision between an unmarked police vehicle and a pickup truck occurred at Grasslands Boulevard and Westsyde Road, around 12:30 a.m. At the time, Ron MacDonald, the chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), said "the affected person in the matter suffered serious harm as a result."

He said the harm was not life-threatening, "but nevertheless it does meet the definition or serious harm, therefore our mandate is to investigate the incident."

"Following the investigation, the chief civilian director of the IIO determined that there were reasonable grounds to believe that three officers in the pursuit and arrest had committed offences and submitted a report to the BCPS," reads a news release from the BCPS.

The statement notes after reviewing all the evidence, the BCPS concluded that the charge assessment standard had only been met for the single charge of dangerous driving against Squire. Reasons for not approving any other charges will be released following the conclusion of proceedings arising from the charge, the BCPS adds.

Squire is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 30, 2020 in Kamloops Provincial Court.