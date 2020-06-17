Virtual Canada Day lineup, supplies announced by City of Kamloops

Photo: Brendan Kergin

The City of Kamloops has unveiled some of its plans for a virtual Canada Day.

With the annual Riverside Park Canada Day celebration cancelled because of COVID-19, the city is planning to go digital this July 1. Events and activities will be livestreamed for the public.

"We're still finalizing the lineup but so far we have several performances by local groups confirmed, including Ukrainian Dancers, Canada Wide Drumming, and Western Canada Theatre," says Terri Hadwin, executive director of Kamloops Arts Council, in a press release.

Some of the livestream will be participatory, with things for families or individuals to do at home. Face painting is one of the activities, and the city has a list of supplies residents can gather in advance if they want to do it at the same time.

A science experiment with the Big Little Science Centre is also planned, and Run Club Kamloops has something in the works too.

"The annual event in Riverside Park draws tens of thousands of people, so we know it is a popular event. We hope the virtual event will bring some joy and a sense of community togetherness and national unity that our annual event in the park would," adds Dewi Evans, the city's events planner, in the release.

Evans previously told Castanet the hope is to create an event tailored to Kamloops residents, as he knows there will be competition for eyeballs with other livestreaming and virtual events.

