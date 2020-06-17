Kamloops dance group pays tribute to Capt. Jenn Casey

Photo: Department of National Defence Jennifer Casey.

It's been one month since the Tudor jet Capt. Jennifer Casey was in went down in Brock.

As a tribute for the fallen Snowbird, the Kamloops Performance Company has released a dance to Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

"We kind of got the idea to use dancers in formation like the planes were in formation. In the dance, we’re trying to sort of mimic what it would look like in the sky," choreographer Heather Clark tells Castanet.

Clark says the tragedy has impacted her students, many of whom live in the North Kamloops neighbourhood.

"Having just this sudden thing of hope (Operation Inspiration), with the Snowbirds… everybody’s locked in their homes, and people are down and they’re struggling, and then to be able have something exciting to look forward to, and then to end in tragedy, I think it was a hit emotionally for people," she says.

Clark adds she hopes people honour Casey in their own way.

Casey died on Sunday, May 17, when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Kamloops Airport. The plane's pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, survived and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier this month, the Royal Canadian Air Force said it's focusing on a bird strike as the reason for the crash. A preliminary investigation report said a close look at video footage of the plane just before the crash showed a bird very close to the plane's right engine intake "during the critical phase of take-off."

The City of Kamloops has asked administration to start liaising with Casey's family and the Royal Canadian Air Force to explore options for a permanent memorial in the Tournament Capital. A memo to council says it would be located in the new Observation Park, which will be created at the end of runway 09-27 as part of the Airport Gateway Corridor project.