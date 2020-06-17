159297
159298
Kamloops  

Kamloops Tirecraft gets $8,400 WorkSafeBC fine following death of employee

Fine in death of local man

- | Story: 302989

WorkSafeBC has issued Kamloops Tirecraft an $8,400 fine following the death of one of its employees a couple of years ago.

Brendan Stokes died on June 29, 2018 while he was on a service call in the 10200 block of Dallas Drive. The 19-year-old had been working on a Caterpillar wheel loader at the time of the fatal accident.

According to WorkSafeBC investigators, Stokes was cleaning the wheel hub on the loader, which was suspended by a hydraulic jack. The loader slipped off the jack and onto Stokes.

WorkSafeBC says Kamloops Tirecraft failed to service the loader in accordance with the loader manufacturer's instructions or as specified by a professional engineer.

"The firm also failed to ensure the jack was used according to the jack manufacturer's instructions, and failed to establish safe work procedures for servicing mobile equipment tires, including procedures for removing tire assemblies.

"Furthermore, the firm failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were all high-risk violations," WorkSafeBC says on its website.

The Kamloops company also failed to adequately orient and train its new and young workers, WorkSafeBC states, and failed to keep orientation and training records, "both repeated violations."

As a result, Kamloops Tirecraft was given a fine of $8,403.52 on April 2, 2020.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kamloops News

151858


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kamloops News > Send us your news tips >






158310
Real Estate
3861086
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$689,000
more details
159175


159162


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Shadow
Shadow Kamloops SPCA >




Weird Wednesday- It’s called “Fashion”

Galleries
It’s called fashion, ever heard of it?
Weird Wednesday- It’s called “Fashion” (2)
Galleries
Nick Cannon: ‘I can’t hold a candle to Mariah Carey’
Showbiz
Nick Cannon has nothing but good things to say about his ex-wife...
Corgi makes a mess playing in water bowl
Must Watch
Looks like the owner was prepared for this…
Baby loses patience with shape puzzle toy
Must Watch
She’s done with that toy.




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157447
159046