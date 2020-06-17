Kamloops Tirecraft gets $8,400 WorkSafeBC fine following death of employee

Photo: Contributed

WorkSafeBC has issued Kamloops Tirecraft an $8,400 fine following the death of one of its employees a couple of years ago.

Brendan Stokes died on June 29, 2018 while he was on a service call in the 10200 block of Dallas Drive. The 19-year-old had been working on a Caterpillar wheel loader at the time of the fatal accident.

According to WorkSafeBC investigators, Stokes was cleaning the wheel hub on the loader, which was suspended by a hydraulic jack. The loader slipped off the jack and onto Stokes.

WorkSafeBC says Kamloops Tirecraft failed to service the loader in accordance with the loader manufacturer's instructions or as specified by a professional engineer.

"The firm also failed to ensure the jack was used according to the jack manufacturer's instructions, and failed to establish safe work procedures for servicing mobile equipment tires, including procedures for removing tire assemblies.

"Furthermore, the firm failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were all high-risk violations," WorkSafeBC says on its website.

The Kamloops company also failed to adequately orient and train its new and young workers, WorkSafeBC states, and failed to keep orientation and training records, "both repeated violations."

As a result, Kamloops Tirecraft was given a fine of $8,403.52 on April 2, 2020.