Council briefs: Snowbirds memorial, project deferrals and more

Photo: Brendan Kergin

Even though today's council meeting was interrupted by a medical emergency, the meeting continued.

Here's an overview of what happened.

Developments move forward

The first phase of The Hive (a project in downtown Kamloops) and a 56-unit strata development in Batchelor Heights were approved.

Snowbirds memorial in works

City staff have been directed by council to engage with the air force and Capt. Jennifer Casey's family. They'll discuss what an appropriate memorial for the Snowbird will look like.

The proposed location is in the new Observation Park, which will be created at the end of runway 09-27 as part of the Airport Gateway Corridor project.

Some deferred projects stay deferred

With some financial uncertainty in the air, council voted to approve $1.4 million worth of projects that had been approved but were then deferred because of COVID-19.

While three of the five projects are moving forward (active transit funds, the McArthur Island Ring Road and pickleball courts), councillors decided two would stay deferred. Museum improvements and renovations at the Old Courthouse are still on pause.

During the debate on the motion, Coun. Mike O'Reilly said he wasn't comfortable spending money just because the funds are forthcoming. Coun. Dieter Dudy noted if projects don't happen now they could increase in cost.

Barnhartvale meeting

Coun. Arjun Singh said he's looking forward to hearing how a meeting between petition supporters, Mayor Ken Christian and Coun. Dale Bass goes tomorrow (June 17).

A petition supporting making Barnhartvale Road more cyclist and pedestrian-friendly was launched at the end of May. It now has over 3,700 signatures.