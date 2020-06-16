Kamloops city council meeting paused for medical emergency

Photo: Brendan Kergin
An ambulance arrives at city hall.
Today's council meeting was interrupted partway through due to a medical emergency.
Just after 2 p.m., the meeting's live feed went black. A crash was heard in council chambers just seconds before. An ambulance was called to city hall shortly after.
Upon arrival, paramedics brought a member of the city's senior staff out on a stretcher. The patient appeared to be conscious and communicating with paramedics and city staff while being wheeled to the ambulance.
Council reconvened the meeting shortly before 3 p.m.
Castanet is holding off on publishing the name of the administrator until their family has been notified of the situation.